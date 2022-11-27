Christmas lights at Taipei MRT facilities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Christmas lights will adorn various facilities affiliated with the Taipei MRT and will light the night from now until Feb. 19, 2023, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced in a press release.

The venues include Xinzhongshan Linear Park, Xinshuanglian Linear Park, and Exit 11 of MRT Daan Park Station.

The Christmas light decorations along Xinzhongshan Linear Park have taken place annually over the past couple of years, and the park has become a popular destination for photography during the Christmas season, the TRTC said.

This year, the decorations at the park reflect the atmosphere of Nordic fairy tales, including floor lamps that project waves and projected lights among the trees to recreate scenes of starry skies. "Visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful and mesmerizing display of illuminations when they visit the park at night,” Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said in a report.

There are also dreamy Christmas light decorations at Exit 1 and Exit 2 of MRT Shuanglian Station, and a nine-foot-tall Christmas tree has been placed next to Exit 11 of MRT Daan Park Station.

For more information, call the 24-hour customer hotline of TRTC (02-218-12345) or the 1999 Citizens’ Hotline. Details are also available on TRTC’s website.



(TRTC photos)