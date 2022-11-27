Locals enjoy Chopin outdoor piano recital in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The third annual Chopin outdoor piano recital drew a large crowd at Daan Forest Park on Saturday (Nov. 26).

The special musical event, which was organized by the Polish Office in Taipei in cooperation with the Taipei City Government Department of Cultural Affairs, featured Taipei-based Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski. For over one and a half hours, Tokarski performed selections of Frederic Chopin’s classical works, including “Polonaise op. 40 no. 1” and “Nocturne op. 27 no. 2.”

Anna Majchrzak provided Mandarin explanations of the history and context of each piece.

In a previous interview with Taiwan News, Tokarski noted that Taiwanese "love and respect classical music very much." The pianist added that he has organized several Polish classical music festivals in different cities around Taiwan in the past.

Polish Representative to Taiwan Cyryl Kozaczewski mentioned that outdoor piano concerts are a long-time tradition in his country. He also expressed gratitude to Zoey Huang (黃瑞芬), who recently passed away, for her work in promoting Chopin in Taiwan and Oliver Chang (張景峯) for “taking the risk each year to deliver the best quality instruments regardless of weather.”