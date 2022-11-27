Podziemski powers Santa Clara to 86-76 victory over Iona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandin Podziemski finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to propel Santa Clara to an 86-76 victory over Iona in the Las Vegas Classic on Saturday night.

Podziemski sank 7 of 13 shots, all three of his 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws for the Broncos (5-2). He added three steals. Keshawn Justice scored 19 on 6-of-10 shooting. Jacob Holt came off the bench to score 12 without missing a shot.

Walter Clayton Jr. hit all six of his 3-point shots, scoring 26 to lead the Gaels (2-2). Daniss Jenkins had 16 points and reserve Michael Jefferson scored 12.

Santa Clara out-rebounded Iona 35-20, but the Gaels forced 20 turnovers while committing 13.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25