Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC says investment plans in Taiwan unaffected by election outcome

World’s largest chipmaker planning new fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/27 16:11
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has said its effort to expand chip production in Taiwan will not be affected by the local elections.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered a rout in Saturday’s (Nov. 26) nine-in-one elections, clinging onto power in only five of the 21 municipalities. The world’s largest contract chipmaker told CNA that the outcome will not play a role in its plans to build plants in the country.

According to TSMC’s plans, the Southern Taiwan Science Park will be the center of its 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer capacity. Construction of a fab for 2nm chips is underway at the Hsinchu Science Park in the north, with mass production expected in 2025.

UDN reported earlier this year that TSMC is adding a manufacturing plant for 2nm chips at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung. The company is also reportedly planning a 1nm fab in Taoyuan at an industrial park operated by the Hsinchu Science Park.

Last week TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) confirmed that the company is building a 3nm foundry in Arizona after a 5nm plant is completed, sparking fears about the movement of its advanced manufacturing process overseas. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has stressed that Taiwan will remain home to TSMC’s most advanced chipmaking technology.
TSMC
Taiwan
local elections
elections
chipmaker

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 9-in-1 Elections: KMT wins 13 out of 21 city and county executive posts
Taiwan's 9-in-1 Elections: KMT wins 13 out of 21 city and county executive posts
2022/11/26 23:01
Taiwan's referendum to lower voting age from 20 to 18 fails
Taiwan's referendum to lower voting age from 20 to 18 fails
2022/11/26 22:22
Taiwan president resigns as DPP chair following party's election losses
Taiwan president resigns as DPP chair following party's election losses
2022/11/26 21:46
Hou Yu-ih triumphs in New Taipei City mayoral race to win re-election
Hou Yu-ih triumphs in New Taipei City mayoral race to win re-election
2022/11/26 20:56
Former legislator Chiang Wan-an elected Taipei mayor in major win for KMT
Former legislator Chiang Wan-an elected Taipei mayor in major win for KMT
2022/11/26 20:46