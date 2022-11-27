TSMC says investment plans in Taiwan unaffected by election outcome

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has said its effort to expand chip production in Taiwan will not be affected by the local elections.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered a rout in Saturday’s (Nov. 26) nine-in-one elections, clinging onto power in only five of the 21 municipalities. The world’s largest contract chipmaker told CNA that the outcome will not play a role in its plans to build plants in the country.

According to TSMC’s plans, the Southern Taiwan Science Park will be the center of its 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer capacity. Construction of a fab for 2nm chips is underway at the Hsinchu Science Park in the north, with mass production expected in 2025.

UDN reported earlier this year that TSMC is adding a manufacturing plant for 2nm chips at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung. The company is also reportedly planning a 1nm fab in Taoyuan at an industrial park operated by the Hsinchu Science Park.

Last week TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) confirmed that the company is building a 3nm foundry in Arizona after a 5nm plant is completed, sparking fears about the movement of its advanced manufacturing process overseas. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has stressed that Taiwan will remain home to TSMC’s most advanced chipmaking technology.