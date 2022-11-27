Alexa
Saint Lucia PM arriving in Taiwan Monday

Philip J. Pierre to discuss bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern with President Tsai

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/27 15:55
Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre. (Facebook, Philip J. Pierre photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is embarking on his first trip to Taiwan on Monday (Nov. 28) since taking office in late July.

Pierre’s delegation includes Education Minister Shawn A. Edward, National Insurance Corporation Chairman Evaristus Jn Marie, Saint Lucia Development Bank Chairman Daryl Raymond, and other high-level government officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release that it welcomed his visit. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will receive Pierre with a full military honors ceremony and host a state banquet for him.

The two leaders will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation and issues of common concern, MOFA said. The prime minister will also meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and visit the National Police Agency and Kaohsiung City Hall.

Pierre will also attend a banquet hosted by Wu.

Additionally, the delegation will stop by economic and cultural institutions around Taiwan, including the Institute for Information Industry, National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism, and Taipei 101, per MOFA.
