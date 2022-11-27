Migrant worker drowns on western Taiwan beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A male Filipino migrant worker drowned at a beach in Zhunan Township, Miaoli County on Sunday morning (Nov. 27).

The Miaoli County Fire Bureau received a water rescue call at 7:47 a.m. regarding a missing swimmer at Holiday Forest Beach, CNA reported. The bureau’s Zhunan branch responded to the call immediately and Coast Guard personnel conducted a search.

The 36-year-old was found by Coast Guard personnel without vital signs. Fire bureau personnel performed CPR while transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The police initially learned that the deceased was at the beach with a group of friends, but went swimming alone and never came back.

By the time the victim's friends felt that something was wrong and called for help, it was too late. Further investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the drowning, per CNA.