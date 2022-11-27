Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan legislative speaker embarks on 5-day visit to Japan

You Si-kun seeks to bolster bilateral economic, security, cultural ties

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/27 14:56
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游絲坤) on Sunday (Nov. 27) departed for Japan to lead a delegation on a five-day trip to bolster bilateral ties.

You will meet with Japanese National Diet members in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tokyo, and other places, to enhance economic and trade, security, and technology cooperation, and listen to views from the Taiwanese business community, CNA reported. The legislative speaker will also promote Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

People familiar with the matter said that You was invited by the Asia Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, which is holding a meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 29.

Legislators Chen Oppo and Wu Qiming are accompanying You at their own expense, according to CNA. Other delegation members include Taiwanese business representatives. The delegation will return to Taiwan on Dec. 1.

You previously led a group of legislators on a Europe trip in July, which included stops in the Czech Republic, France, and Lithuania.
Taiwan
Japan
You Si-kun
Legislative Yuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 9-in-1 Elections: KMT wins 13 out of 21 city and county executive posts
Taiwan's 9-in-1 Elections: KMT wins 13 out of 21 city and county executive posts
2022/11/26 23:01
Taiwan's referendum to lower voting age from 20 to 18 fails
Taiwan's referendum to lower voting age from 20 to 18 fails
2022/11/26 22:22
Taiwan People’s Party candidate claims upset in Hsinchu City mayoral election
Taiwan People’s Party candidate claims upset in Hsinchu City mayoral election
2022/11/26 19:47
Taiwan adds 13,218 local COVID cases
Taiwan adds 13,218 local COVID cases
2022/11/26 14:23
Vote buying by China suspected in Taiwan's midterm elections
Vote buying by China suspected in Taiwan's midterm elections
2022/11/26 10:57