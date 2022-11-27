Taiwan legislative speaker embarks on 5-day visit to Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游絲坤) on Sunday (Nov. 27) departed for Japan to lead a delegation on a five-day trip to bolster bilateral ties.

You will meet with Japanese National Diet members in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tokyo, and other places, to enhance economic and trade, security, and technology cooperation, and listen to views from the Taiwanese business community, CNA reported. The legislative speaker will also promote Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

People familiar with the matter said that You was invited by the Asia Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, which is holding a meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 29.

Legislators Chen Oppo and Wu Qiming are accompanying You at their own expense, according to CNA. Other delegation members include Taiwanese business representatives. The delegation will return to Taiwan on Dec. 1.

You previously led a group of legislators on a Europe trip in July, which included stops in the Czech Republic, France, and Lithuania.