Taiwan reports 13,276 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center on Sunday (Nov. 27) announced 13,311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 13,276 were local and 35 were imported, as well as 25 deaths.

The local cases included 5,980 males and 7,281 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 15 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 127 were moderate and severe.

Among the 25 reported deaths, 15 were male and 10 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all were severe COVID-19 cases and had a history of chronic illness. Fourteen had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Oct. 12 and Nov. 24 and died between Nov. 5 and Nov. 24.

The imported cases included 13 males and 22 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Oct. 28 and Nov. 25. Three arrived from Vietnam, two from Japan, and one each from the Philippines and Macao. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,267,720 cases of COVID-19, including 37,538 imported, while 14,235 people have succumbed to the disease.