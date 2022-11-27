Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 26) and 6 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 27).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets and two Xian H-6 bombers, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 430 military aircraft and 90 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of four Chinese aircraft. (MND image)