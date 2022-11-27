New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI vs. India

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Sunday in the second one-day international against India at Seddon Park.

Captain Kane Williamson also won the toss in the first ODI on Friday which New Zealand won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Williamson shared an unbroken 221-run partnership with Tom Latham to steer the hosts to victory.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, naming the spinning allrounder Michael Bracewell in place of paceman Michael Bracewell.

The pitch was covered until the toss was made because of rain throughout the morning and heavier rain is forecast this evening.

India made two changes, naming Deepak Hooda in place of Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur.

___

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Shahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

___

