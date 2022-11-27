McBride runs for record 272 yards in UAB win over La Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach 37-27 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season.

McBride broke the previous record of 262 yards set by Jordan Howard.

The Blazers (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) broke it open by scoring 17 points in the second quarter for a 17-6 lead at halftime. Twenty points in the second half — three touchdowns, one of which resulted in a failed two-point conversion — made it a 37-20 contest.

UAB amassed 406 yards rushing on 43 carries, reaching the end zone three times. Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 119 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.

Charvis Thornton led the Bulldogs (3-9, 2-6) with 132 rushing on eight carries with a touchdown.

___

