Jump leads No. 2 Stanford with 19 in win over Grambling St

HONOLULU (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday.

The Cardinal (7-1) never trailed and led the Tigers (1-6) by as many as 39.

Jump shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in just 18 minutes.

“She shot the ball really well,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She plays really hard. I’m really excited that she got her shot going. We need to play better defense, which I thought we did toward the end of the game, but Hannah’s been jumping us at both ends of the court.”

Jump passed the credit to her teammates for setting her up.

“My teammates did a really good job,” she said. “They found me whether it was backdoor or off of handoffs, but we were working through our offense really well today and I found my rhythm.”

Stanford shot 48.5% from the field and 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State’s 26.

“I thought we did a better job in the second half,” VanDerveer said. “We forced more turnovers, but I think we can continue to get better. It was a good win for our team.”

Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.

“We knew going in it was going to be a tough task and they’re the best for a reason,” Grambling State coach Freddie Murray said. “They got great size, they got great length, they got great experience and they’ve won it before. They’re a championship team.”

Stanford had first-half runs of 10-0 and 13-0 and led 46-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Grambling State: A day after they were outscored by Hawaii in both points in the paint (40-18) and bench scoring (32-7), the Tigers suffered a similar fate against the much-larger Cardinal. Stanford dominated both points in the paint, 38-10, and bench points, 48-16.

Stanford: The Cardinal’s depth is apparent by a quick glance at the statistics. Jump entered the game averaging 11.6 points per game, which ranked her third behind Cameron Brink (12.6 ppg) and Kiki Iriafen (12.3). All-American Haley Jones was fourth in scoring at 11.1 points per game.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

All 15 players got into the game for the Cardinal and all but four recorded at least two points.

“That’s a good thing, right?” VanDerveer said. “I want people to value the minutes that they’re in the game. I want them to be working on good habits. When you’re playing three games in three days, it’s nice to be able to rest some people between games and be able to get some other people minutes.”

UP NEXT

Grambling State: Will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it takes on Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Stanford: Meets Hawaii on Sunday. It has won all 10 previous meetings against the Rainbow Wahine, most recently an 81-59 victory on Nov. 25, 2018.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25