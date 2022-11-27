Undercuffler throws 3 TD passes, Akron gets first MAC win

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Akron to a 44-12 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Akron picked up its first Mid-American Conference win of the season, helped in large part by a 20-point second quarter. Trailing 6-0 through one quarter, the Zips got rolling with Undercuffler touchdown passes of 15 yards to Daniel George and 4 yards to Alex Adams. Cory Smigel had two field goals and the Zips led 20-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Adams hauled in a pass that may have been intended for a different receiver and raced mostly untouched to the end zone on a 61-yard play.

In the fourth quarter, Clyde Price had an 8-yard TD run and Tyson Durant returned an interception 76 yards for Akron's final touchdown.

Undercuffler completed 21 of 32 passes with the three touchdowns and he was intercepted once. Cam Wiley added 128 yards rushing and Adams had 150 receiving yards for the Zips (2-9, 1-6).

NIU's Nevan Cremascoli was 14-of-30 passing for 144 yards and was intercepted twice.

John Richardson kicked four field goals for Northern Illinois (3-9, 2-6), all four after the Huskies had reached the red zone. Smigel kicked three field goals for Akron, also from short range.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2