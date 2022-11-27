No. 12 Tigers share scoring, board duties in win over UAB

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Angel Reese had her seventh double-double, two teammates also had double-doubles and No. 12 LSU cruised past UAB 99-64 on Saturday for its seventh straight easy win.

Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson 19 and 13, a career-high for the freshman, and Jasmine Carson 12 and 12, her first double-double, for the Tigers (7-0), who won the tourney title. Alexis Morris also had 19 points and Sa’Myah Smith 11.

The Tigers handed the Blazers (4-1) their first loss by shooting 62% with a 33-rebound advantage and scored 60 points in the paint.

No. 14 MARYLAND 81, TOWSON 70

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 20 points, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers each added 14 and Maryland beat Towson.

Miller gave Maryland its first double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter to make it 59-49. Towson got as close as eight points from there, but Abby Meyers started a 6-0 run as Maryland went back ahead by 10-plus for good.

Meyers finished with 11 points for Maryland (5-2), which was coming off a 76-67 loss to DePaul on Friday.

Skye Williams led Towson (3-2) with 19 points.

