Hoosiers QB Williams taken to hospital with leg injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg during the Hoosiers' game against Purdue.

Williams was hurt with 46 seconds left in the first quarter when he tried to plant and throw. He immediately fell to the ground with nobody around him.

Teammates gathered and some Purdue players took a knee as trainers placed an air cast around Williams' leg and strapped him onto a stretcher. Some of Williams' relatives also were on the field.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Macon, Georgia, was making his second straight start. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during spring practice.

