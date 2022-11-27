Eastmond's 20 help SE Louisiana defeat William Carey 96-62

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Roscoe Eastmond's 20 points helped SE Louisiana defeat William Carey 96-62 on Saturday.

Eastmond shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lions (4-3). Christian Agnew scored 19 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line, and added five assists. Donte Houston Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Marqus Mitchell led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Arturro Binghma added nine points and six rebounds for William Carey. Kolby Moore also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.