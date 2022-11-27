Hemby scores 3 TDs, Maryland shuts out Rutgers 37-0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Roman Hemby ran for three TDs, and the Maryland defense allowed just two first downs through the first 2 1/2 quarters of a 37-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Jeshaun Jones had nine catches for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and completed their first seven-win regular season since 2014.

Rutgers (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten) finished its season on a five-game skid.

Tagovailoa, who has dealt with knee problems this year, missed a few plays during this one, but Maryland (7-5, 4-5) could have won this game even without a big offensive performance. The Terps lost two fumbles in Rutgers territory in the first quarter, but after stopping the Scarlet Knights on fourth down near midfield, Maryland drove for the game's first touchdown, a 1-yard run by Hemby on the first play of the second.

Hemby added another 1-yard TD in the second and an 8-yarder in the third, and Chad Ryland kicked three field goals. Rutgers was shut out for the second time this season, having lost 31-0 to Minnesota in October.

This was Maryland's first shutout against a conference opponent since beating Wake Forest 26-0 in 2008, six years before the Terps began playing in the Big Ten.

Tagovailoa threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jones in the fourth. It was his 50th TD pass, breaking a tie with Scott Milanovich for Maryland's career lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: After going 5-8 in 2021, the Scarlet Knights finish with roughly the same record in their third season of coach Greg Schiano's second stint. There were no real bright spots in this game. Rutgers was still under 100 yards of offense with under 10:00 remaining in the game.

Maryland: It had been a disappointing November for the Terps, who lost to Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State in succession. They've taken their lumps when facing the Big Ten's elite, but they've also shown they can have success against other members of the league's middle class — and on Saturday they blew out one of the conference's weaker teams.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights turn their attention to next season.

Maryland: The Terps await their bowl bid.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2