LONDON (AP) — South Africa has beaten England 27-13 in a rugby test at Twickenham.

South Africa 27 (Kurt-Lee Arendse, Eben Etzebeth tries; Faf de Klerk conversion, 3 penalties, Damian Willemse 2 dropped goals), England 13 (Henry Slade try; Owen Farrell conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 14-3