Wallabies come back from 21 down to overhaul Wales 39-34

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Australia came from 21 points down with 23 minutes left to overhaul Wales 39-34 in an astonishing turnaround in their Cardiff rugby test on Saturday.

After the historic loss to Georgia last weekend, Wales desperately needed the win more than the heavily depleted Wallabies and was delivering in style by rolling to 34-13 with its best rugby of the month.

But Wales gifted the diehard Australians a way back in when captain Justin Tipuric was yellow-carded for tripping.

They were smart enough to expose Tipuric's absence when wing Mark Nawaqanitawase scored off lineout ball. Then the Wallabies forwards earned a penalty try from a rolling maul and they were trailing only 34-32 with six long minutes to go.

Moreover, Wales was reduced to 13 players as replacement hooker Ryan Elias was yellow-carded for collapsing the maul.

Australia made it count. Nawaqanitawase's break had support, Wales scrumhalf intercepted a last pass but knocked it forward, and Australia replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan regathered and ran in for the winning try, his first in test rugby, in the 78th minute.

Despite racking up their most points against Australia, the Welsh managed the last quarter badly and their ninth loss in 12 tests gave them their worst calendar year since 2010. The results had already put the future of coach Wayne Pivac in doubt.

Australia has also lost nine tests this year but finished a grueling, injury-ridden, five-test tour of Europe with a win for the first time in nine years.

