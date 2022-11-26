THROUGH NOVEMBER 25
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|30
|2.00
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|13
|702
|25
|2.14
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|33
|2.19
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|17
|2.23
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|14
|834
|32
|2.30
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|906
|36
|2.38
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|10
|578
|23
|2.39
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|14
|853
|34
|2.39
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|12
|725
|29
|2.40
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|903
|37
|2.46
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|8
|484
|20
|2.48
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|16
|892
|37
|2.49
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|6
|358
|15
|2.51
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|35
|2.52
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|7
|426
|18
|2.54
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|9
|441
|19
|2.59
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|17
|970
|42
|2.60
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|8
|458
|20
|2.62
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|6
|356
|16
|2.70
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|8
|485
|22
|2.72
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|13
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|14
|834
|11
|3
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|906
|10
|2
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|10
|5
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|16
|892
|10
|4
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|16
|924
|9
|7
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|903
|9
|5
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|14
|853
|9
|2
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|12
|725
|9
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|13
|702
|9
|2
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|16
|930
|8
|5
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|15
|898
|8
|6
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|8
|2
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|13
|784
|8
|3
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|17
|970
|7
|9
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|15
|878
|7
|6
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|15
|861
|7
|6
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|15
|885
|6
|5
|4
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|14
|829
|6
|5
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|13
|780
|6
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|13
|742
|6
|5
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|11
|607
|6
|5
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|10
|578
|6
|3
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|6
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|30
|431
|.935
|13
|1
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|33
|460
|.933
|10
|5
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|12
|725
|29
|380
|.929
|9
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|903
|37
|461
|.926
|9
|5
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|14
|834
|32
|397
|.925
|11
|3
|0
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|8
|484
|20
|242
|.924
|5
|2
|1
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|10
|578
|23
|273
|.922
|6
|3
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|10
|583
|27
|316
|.921
|4
|5
|0
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|6
|358
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|1
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|17
|197
|.921
|6
|2
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|14
|853
|34
|385
|.919
|9
|2
|3
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|9
|441
|19
|212
|.918
|2
|5
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|35
|389
|.917
|8
|2
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|906
|36
|398
|.917
|10
|2
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|13
|702
|25
|276
|.917
|9
|2
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|9
|500
|23
|253
|.917
|4
|4
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|14
|829
|41
|447
|.916
|6
|5
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|15
|885
|42
|453
|.915
|6
|5
|4
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|7
|328
|16
|171
|.914
|3
|2
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|404
|20
|213
|.914
|4
|3
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|14
|853
|3
|9
|2
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|17
|970
|2
|7
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|905
|2
|10
|5
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|903
|2
|9
|5
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|14
|834
|2
|11
|3
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|14
|829
|2
|6
|5
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|16
|924
|1
|9
|7
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|906
|1
|10
|2
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|1
|13
|1
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|901
|1
|5
|8
|2
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|16
|892
|1
|10
|4
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|15
|878
|1
|7
|6
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|833
|1
|8
|2
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|13
|784
|1
|8
|3
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|13
|742
|1
|6
|5
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|12
|725
|1
|9
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|13
|702
|1
|9
|2
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|10
|578
|1
|6
|3
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|6
|360
|1
|2
|1
|3