NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/26 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241
N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186
New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185
Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205
Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215
Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269
Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 2 0 .800 300 233
L.A. Chargers 5 5 0 .500 227 258
Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171
Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183
Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187
N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232
Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274
New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267
Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310
Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 4 0 .600 236 173
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241
Arizona 4 7 0 .364 240 296
L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227

___

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 28, Detroit 25

Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20

Minnesota 33, New England 26

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.