All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|21
|18
|3
|0
|36
|85
|47
|12-0-0
|6-3-0
|4-3-0
|Toronto
|22
|12
|5
|5
|29
|65
|58
|7-2-3
|5-3-2
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|66
|61
|7-2-2
|4-3-2
|1-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|69
|63
|7-3-1
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|Montreal
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|65
|73
|6-5-0
|5-4-1
|3-2-0
|Florida
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|69
|66
|6-2-2
|4-6-0
|3-1-1
|Buffalo
|21
|9
|12
|0
|18
|76
|73
|5-7-0
|4-5-0
|3-6-0
|Ottawa
|20
|7
|12
|1
|15
|63
|69
|5-6-0
|2-6-1
|2-4-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|21
|17
|4
|0
|34
|77
|47
|8-3-0
|9-1-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|14
|8
|0
|28
|72
|57
|7-3-0
|7-5-0
|5-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|76
|66
|4-2-1
|7-5-2
|3-0-0
|Carolina
|21
|10
|6
|5
|25
|58
|59
|4-3-1
|6-3-4
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|63
|58
|4-3-3
|6-4-1
|1-3-0
|Washington
|22
|9
|10
|3
|21
|61
|69
|7-4-1
|2-6-2
|2-1-1
|Philadelphia
|21
|7
|9
|5
|19
|51
|69
|4-5-1
|3-4-4
|1-2-4
|Columbus
|20
|7
|12
|1
|15
|58
|84
|6-8-0
|1-4-1
|3-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|83
|61
|6-2-2
|6-3-2
|5-1-2
|Winnipeg
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|56
|51
|7-2-0
|5-4-1
|6-2-0
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|46
|4-3-1
|7-3-0
|4-1-1
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|10
|0
|20
|57
|70
|5-4-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|Nashville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|53
|65
|6-3-2
|3-6-0
|3-3-0
|Minnesota
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|58
|59
|4-6-1
|5-3-1
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|19
|7
|9
|3
|17
|51
|66
|1-2-1
|6-7-2
|0-1-2
|Chicago
|20
|6
|10
|4
|16
|50
|71
|4-5-2
|2-5-2
|0-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|22
|16
|5
|1
|33
|79
|56
|7-4-0
|9-1-1
|5-3-1
|Seattle
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|70
|56
|6-4-2
|6-1-1
|5-2-1
|Los Angeles
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|75
|78
|6-4-0
|6-5-2
|2-4-1
|Calgary
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|59
|65
|6-4-1
|3-4-2
|3-2-0
|Edmonton
|20
|10
|10
|0
|20
|66
|72
|5-6-0
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|Vancouver
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|70
|79
|3-4-1
|4-6-2
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|23
|7
|13
|3
|17
|69
|85
|2-8-3
|5-5-0
|1-3-2
|Anaheim
|21
|6
|14
|1
|13
|54
|89
|4-5-0
|2-9-1
|3-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT
Washington 3, Calgary 0
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO
Ottawa 5, Anaheim 1
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1
Seattle 4, Vegas 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2
Detroit 4, Arizona 3, SO
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 4, OT
Los Angeles 5, San Jose 2
Colorado at Nashville, ppd
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, ppd
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.