All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47 12-0-0 6-3-0 4-3-0 Toronto 22 12 5 5 29 65 58 7-2-3 5-3-2 3-1-0 Detroit 20 11 5 4 26 66 61 7-2-2 4-3-2 1-2-1 Tampa Bay 20 12 7 1 25 69 63 7-3-1 5-4-0 3-1-0 Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73 6-5-0 5-4-1 3-2-0 Florida 20 10 8 2 22 69 66 6-2-2 4-6-0 3-1-1 Buffalo 21 9 12 0 18 76 73 5-7-0 4-5-0 3-6-0 Ottawa 20 7 12 1 15 63 69 5-6-0 2-6-1 2-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 21 17 4 0 34 77 47 8-3-0 9-1-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 22 14 8 0 28 72 57 7-3-0 7-5-0 5-1-0 Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 76 66 4-2-1 7-5-2 3-0-0 Carolina 21 10 6 5 25 58 59 4-3-1 6-3-4 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 7 4 24 63 58 4-3-3 6-4-1 1-3-0 Washington 22 9 10 3 21 61 69 7-4-1 2-6-2 2-1-1 Philadelphia 21 7 9 5 19 51 69 4-5-1 3-4-4 1-2-4 Columbus 20 7 12 1 15 58 84 6-8-0 1-4-1 3-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 21 12 5 4 28 83 61 6-2-2 6-3-2 5-1-2 Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 56 51 7-2-0 5-4-1 6-2-0 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 64 46 4-3-1 7-3-0 4-1-1 St. Louis 20 10 10 0 20 57 70 5-4-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65 6-3-2 3-6-0 3-3-0 Minnesota 20 9 9 2 20 58 59 4-6-1 5-3-1 2-2-0 Arizona 19 7 9 3 17 51 66 1-2-1 6-7-2 0-1-2 Chicago 20 6 10 4 16 50 71 4-5-2 2-5-2 0-4-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 79 56 7-4-0 9-1-1 5-3-1 Seattle 20 12 5 3 27 70 56 6-4-2 6-1-1 5-2-1 Los Angeles 23 12 9 2 26 75 78 6-4-0 6-5-2 2-4-1 Calgary 20 9 8 3 21 59 65 6-4-1 3-4-2 3-2-0 Edmonton 20 10 10 0 20 66 72 5-6-0 5-4-0 3-2-0 Vancouver 20 7 10 3 17 70 79 3-4-1 4-6-2 3-2-0 San Jose 23 7 13 3 17 69 85 2-8-3 5-5-0 1-3-2 Anaheim 21 6 14 1 13 54 89 4-5-0 2-9-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT

Washington 3, Calgary 0

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO

Ottawa 5, Anaheim 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 4, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 3, SO

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, San Jose 2

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.