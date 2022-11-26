Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year contract as coach

Nebraska has signed Matt Rhule to an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next football coach, the school announced Saturday.

The 47-year-old Rhule has been out of work for less than two months since getting fired by the Carolina Panthers.

One of eight Football Bowl Subdivision programs with at least 900 wins but more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is pinning its hopes on Rhule to recreate his success at his previous two college stops. Rhule took over struggling programs at Temple and Baylor and built them into conference contenders in three years.

He was 11-27 with Carolina and left with about $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The contract made Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL when he signed in 2020, according to Forbes.

Nebraska did not release terms of Rhule's contract. He will be introduced at a news conference Monday.

