SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 14 8 4 2 0 18 49 45 Knoxville 12 8 3 0 1 17 41 31 Quad City 12 8 4 0 0 16 35 27 Peoria 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 28 Birmingham 11 7 4 0 0 14 39 30 Roanoke 12 6 5 1 0 14 34 27 Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 32 Fayetteville 13 6 6 1 0 13 38 44 Pensacola 12 5 7 0 0 10 40 40 Vermilion County 11 2 8 1 0 5 22 41 Macon 10 1 8 1 0 3 20 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1

Birmingham 3, Vermilion County 2

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled