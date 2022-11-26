SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|49
|45
|Knoxville
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|41
|31
|Quad City
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|35
|27
|Peoria
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|34
|28
|Birmingham
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|39
|30
|Roanoke
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|34
|27
|Huntsville
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|32
|Fayetteville
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|38
|44
|Pensacola
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|40
|40
|Vermilion County
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|22
|41
|Macon
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|20
|40
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1
Birmingham 3, Vermilion County 2
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Peoria 3, Quad City 0
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled