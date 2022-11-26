All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 11 2 3 2 27 54 46 Bridgeport 17 10 3 4 0 24 63 53 Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 46 37 Charlotte 18 11 5 1 1 24 56 55 WB/Scranton 16 9 5 1 1 20 45 36 Springfield 17 7 7 0 3 17 50 50 Lehigh Valley 15 7 6 1 1 16 40 46 Hartford 16 5 7 1 3 14 41 57

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 17 11 5 1 0 23 61 53 Rochester 17 10 5 1 1 22 59 56 Cleveland 16 8 6 0 2 18 63 66 Syracuse 17 7 7 1 2 17 65 64 Belleville 17 7 9 1 0 15 61 70 Laval 19 6 10 3 0 15 63 75 Utica 14 5 6 2 1 13 36 43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 16 11 5 0 0 22 64 47 Texas 18 8 6 2 2 20 60 57 Rockford 16 9 6 0 1 19 66 56 Manitoba 15 8 5 2 0 18 49 46 Grand Rapids 17 8 8 1 0 17 54 69 Iowa 15 6 5 2 2 16 45 50 Chicago 15 5 8 2 0 12 43 59

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 17 11 5 1 0 23 53 42 Calgary 17 10 6 1 0 21 66 50 Ontario 15 9 5 0 1 19 47 38 Tucson 15 9 5 1 0 19 48 48 San Jose 17 9 7 0 1 19 46 49 Coachella Valley 14 8 4 2 0 18 51 46 Bakersfield 15 8 6 1 0 17 44 45 Abbotsford 15 7 7 0 1 15 44 53 San Diego 17 6 11 0 0 12 50 54 Henderson 19 5 14 0 0 10 47 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 1

Charlotte 3, Utica 2

San Jose 5, Henderson 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 0

Hershey 2, Hartford 1

Providence 5, Syracuse 3

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1

Laval 7, Belleville 5

Rochester 6, Bridgeport 5

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 4

Texas 6, Chicago 1

Colorado 5, Iowa 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.