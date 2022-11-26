All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|18
|11
|2
|3
|2
|27
|54
|46
|Bridgeport
|17
|10
|3
|4
|0
|24
|63
|53
|Hershey
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|46
|37
|Charlotte
|18
|11
|5
|1
|1
|24
|56
|55
|WB/Scranton
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|45
|36
|Springfield
|17
|7
|7
|0
|3
|17
|50
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|40
|46
|Hartford
|16
|5
|7
|1
|3
|14
|41
|57
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|61
|53
|Rochester
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|59
|56
|Cleveland
|16
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|63
|66
|Syracuse
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|65
|64
|Belleville
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|61
|70
|Laval
|19
|6
|10
|3
|0
|15
|63
|75
|Utica
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|36
|43
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|22
|64
|47
|Texas
|18
|8
|6
|2
|2
|20
|60
|57
|Rockford
|16
|9
|6
|0
|1
|19
|66
|56
|Manitoba
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|49
|46
|Grand Rapids
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|54
|69
|Iowa
|15
|6
|5
|2
|2
|16
|45
|50
|Chicago
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|43
|59
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|53
|42
|Calgary
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|66
|50
|Ontario
|15
|9
|5
|0
|1
|19
|47
|38
|Tucson
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|48
|48
|San Jose
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|46
|49
|Coachella Valley
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Bakersfield
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|44
|45
|Abbotsford
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|44
|53
|San Diego
|17
|6
|11
|0
|0
|12
|50
|54
|Henderson
|19
|5
|14
|0
|0
|10
|47
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Calgary 5, Abbotsford 1
Charlotte 3, Utica 2
San Jose 5, Henderson 2
Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 0
Hershey 2, Hartford 1
Providence 5, Syracuse 3
Toronto 4, Cleveland 1
Laval 7, Belleville 5
Rochester 6, Bridgeport 5
WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Rockford 6, Milwaukee 4
Texas 6, Chicago 1
Colorado 5, Iowa 1
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.