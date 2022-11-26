All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47 Toronto 22 12 5 5 29 65 58 Detroit 20 11 5 4 26 66 61 Tampa Bay 20 12 7 1 25 69 63 Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73 Florida 20 10 8 2 22 69 66 Buffalo 21 9 12 0 18 76 73 Ottawa 20 7 12 1 15 63 69

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 21 17 4 0 34 77 47 N.Y. Islanders 22 14 8 0 28 72 57 Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 76 66 Carolina 21 10 6 5 25 58 59 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 7 4 24 63 58 Washington 22 9 10 3 21 61 69 Philadelphia 21 7 9 5 19 51 69 Columbus 20 7 12 1 15 58 84

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 21 12 5 4 28 83 61 Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 56 51 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 64 46 St. Louis 20 10 10 0 20 57 70 Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65 Minnesota 20 9 9 2 20 58 59 Arizona 19 7 9 3 17 51 66 Chicago 20 6 10 4 16 50 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 79 56 Seattle 20 12 5 3 27 70 56 Los Angeles 23 12 9 2 26 75 78 Calgary 20 9 8 3 21 59 65 Edmonton 20 10 10 0 20 66 72 Vancouver 20 7 10 3 17 70 79 San Jose 23 7 13 3 17 69 85 Anaheim 21 6 14 1 13 54 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT

Washington 3, Calgary 0

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO

Ottawa 5, Anaheim 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 4, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 3, SO

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, San Jose 2

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.