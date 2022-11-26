Alexa
Taiwan president resigns as DPP chair following party's election losses

Tsai Ing-wen persuades Premier Su Tseng-chang to stay on after he tendered letter to resign

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/26 21:46
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) announces her resignation as DPP chair after the party's setback in the local elections. 

President Tsai Ing-wen (left) announces her resignation as DPP chair after the party's setback in the local elections.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Saturday (Nov. 26) she was resigning as chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after it only won five cities and counties in local elections.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also tendered his resignation, but Tsai won his agreement to stay on, according to the Liberty Times.

The DPP only maintained its hold on four cities and counties in the south; Kaohsiung, Tainan, Pingtung, and Chiayi County, while winning only Penghu County from the Kuomintang (KMT). The DPP lost Taoyuan City and Keelung City to the KMT and Hsinchu City to the Taiwan People’s Party, while failing to capture Taipei City, which was won by the KMT.

Speaking at a news conference, Tsai said that the election results were not what she expected, so she needed to shoulder responsibility and resign from the party’s leadership, the Liberty Times reported. There is still a significant gap between the DPP’s governance at the local level and the expectations of the public, she said.
