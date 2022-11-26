Former premier regains north Taiwan’s Taoyuan City for KMT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Premier Simon Chang (張善政) said Saturday (Nov. 26) evening he had won Taoyuan City back for the Kuomintang (KMT) after eight years of rule by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He proclaimed victory over his main rival, DPP legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) as preliminary vote tallies showed him receiving just over half the votes, UDN reported.

The race in Taoyuan had become complicated as the DPP’s original candidate, former Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅), withdrew following statements by two universities confirming accusations of thesis plagiarism. Despite defending his innocence, Lin nevertheless still decided not to continue his bid for mayor.

The DPP then named Cheng Yun-peng to replace Lin, while veteran former DPP lawmaker Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) joined the race as an independent. Neither Cheng Pao-ching nor Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) made a significant impact on the vote Saturday.

Taoyuan is the site of Taiwan’s main airport and also counts numerous high-tech firms. Chang, 68, worked at Acer Inc. and Google before entering politics, serving as the KMT’s vice-presidential candidate in 2020. During his mayoral campaign, he was one of several candidates across the country facing accusations of plagiarism.

