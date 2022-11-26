Global Eyes: Does the war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

In this very first episode of DW's new podcast "Global Eyes," hosts Isha Bhatia and Kate Brady are exploring India's relations with Russia, while also touching on those with the US and China. India has avoided condemning Russia's invasion in Ukraine in the UN General Assembly. And at a time when other countries are reducing their energy imports from Russia, India has increased them, taking advantage of a sanctions-related discount in Russian oil sales. Energy expert Nandikesh Sivalingam and foreign policy expert Seema Sirohi help to put things in perspective, with surprising results.