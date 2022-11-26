Italy: Several killed in landslide on Ischia island

At least eight people have died after heavy rains triggered landslides on the Italian island of Ischia, the Italian news agency AGI and daily La Repubblica quoted Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini as saying on Saturday.

Destructive waves of mud slid down a hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of the morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, media reports and emergency services said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.