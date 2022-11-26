Tainan Mayor, Huang Wei-che, secures re-election in victory for Taiwan's DPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The incumbent mayor of Tainan, Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), successfully secured a second term on Saturday (Nov. 26), defeating the Kuomintang (KMT) challenger Hseih Long-chieh (謝龍介) by a margin of nearly 45,000 votes.

In Tainan, where the DPP has governed since 1997, a KMT victory by Hsieh, a Tainan City Councilor, was considered a long shot by most analysts. In the end, the DPP maintained their control of the municipality, with Huang receiving over 410,000 votes and over 48% of the total, securing his victory in Saturday’s race.

His primary challenger, Hsieh, received over 370,000 votes and almost 44% of the vote share.

Collectively, the three independent candidates, Wu Ping-hui (吳炳輝), Lin I-feng (林義豐) and Hsu Chung-hsin (許忠信) received less than 8% of the total vote share.

Huang’s vote share and margin of victory in this election reflects a significant increase in DPP support over the last four years.

When Huang was first elected in 2018, he received a total of 367,518 votes in a race between six candidates, achieving a victory with only 38% of the vote. His KMT opponent that year, Kao Su-po (高思博), was not far behind with 312,874 votes and 32.3% of the total vote.

In this election, Hsieh focused on crime and public safety, while incumbent Huang focused on issues related to the pandemic response and touted his administration’s economic achievements over the last four years.

During his campaign, Hsieh claimed that public safety and trust in government eroded under Huang’s administration of the city. However, a majority of voters disagreed and ultimately chose to stick with the incumbent, Huang.

Two significant incidents occurred in Tainan in the months before the election, including the murder of two police officers by an escaped inmate and a shooting incident at the office of a city councilor. These events along with Hsieh’s promise to hire more police officers and to bolster public safety may have persuaded some voters to support the KMT candidate.

Another major issue for Hsieh’s campaign was Tainan’s declining birthrate and the financial burdens facing families. Hsieh promised voters that he would use taxpayer funds to provide free diapers and stipends for new parents.

In contrast, Huang touted his government’s response to COVID-19, claiming to have kept Tainan safe from the worst outbreaks, while also protecting the city’s economy throughout the pandemic. Under his administration, Tainan had the lowest number of cases of Taiwan’s six special municipalities and the lowest rate of unemployment.

Another issue Huang used to appeal to voters was safeguarding the city’s power supply and lobbying for a smooth transition to sustainable energy. He argued that his administration had adopted many policies that improved social welfare for the underprivileged and the elderly.

Huang’s performance in this year’s mayoral race shows that Tainan is still a reliable stronghold for the DPP. While Huang increased his vote total, his margin of victory over his KMT opponent did decrease slightly compared to 2018. However, fewer candidates in the race is a relevant factor.