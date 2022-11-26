Former Taiwan health minister admits defeat in Taipei City mayoral election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) admitted defeat Saturday (Nov. 26) evening as former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) led in preliminary results.

Chiang, 43, was leading with about 40 % of the vote, ahead of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Chen with about 32%, and independent Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), with 25%, according to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC). TTV reported that voter turnout in Taipei stood at about 64%, slightly lower than the 65.95% recorded in 2018.

Chen only became a familiar face to people across the country when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, seeing him present almost daily news conferences reporting on the state of infections and announcing new measures.

Saturday at 7 p.m., Chen was the first candidate to appear outside his campaign headquarters and admit defeat. He said all candidates loved Taipei, calling on the public to support Chiang. The campaign period had been an “unforgettable 100 days,” the former health minister told his supporters.

Taipei City was run by KMT mayors from 1998 until 2014, when independent Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) won with the support of the DPP. He later founded the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which supported Huang in Saturday’s election.

