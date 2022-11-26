Chen Chi-mai re-elected as mayor of Taiwan's southern port city, Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As most analysts expected for the Kaohsiung mayoral election, Democratic Progresive Party (DPP) incumbent, Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), won reelection against Koumintang (KMT) challenger, former national legislator, Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) in the local election held on Saturday (Nov. 25).

Chen announced his victory on Saturday evening after receiving well over 50% of the votes cast. Chen, who is 58 years old, defeated the 60 year-old Ko, along with two independent candidates in Saturday’s race, by taking over 760,000 votes,winning 58% of the vote share.

Ko received just over 525,000 votes and 40% of the total. The two independent candidates, Tseng Ying-lee (曾尹儷) and Cheng Yu-hsiang (鄭宇翔) together won less than 2% of the vote share.

Following the upset victory of the KMT in Kaohsiung with the election of Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and his subsequent recall in 2020, the DPP likely felt assured this election cycle that they could rely on their old stronghold.

Although receiving far less public attention than races in northern Taiwan, this year’s election in Kaohsiung did receive negative national attention in October, when issues of mental health and the suicide rate in Kaohsiung became talking points for both major candidates in the race. It is widely accepted that the electorate found statements on the issue by both Ko and Chen to be distasteful.

Beyond the issue of mental health, other prominent concerns for voters were low salaries and lack of opportunities for young people. Ko, who is the chair of the National Policy Foundation, a KMT think tank, criticized Chen’s administration for failing to tangibly improve the lives of residents.

Ko also accused Chen of ignoring problems of air pollution and being overly focused on the city’s industrial sector at the expense of other industries. She proposed a platform of “Three Highs, One Low,” for the city which would entail: high-pay, high-tech, and high-value-added job opportunities, along with lower pollution levels.

In his campaign, Chen, who went into the election with a remarkably high approval rating among residents, emphasized his administration’s achievements in improving the city’s infrastructure, and attracting large high-tech investments. He also insisted that he was working hard to create new employment opportunities and improve educational programs to attract and keep talent in the city.

Chen’s persuaded some voters with his vision of Kaohsiung as a modern, smart and sustainable city. In contrast, Ko focused on issues like the declining population and an “exodus of the young working population.”

Kaohsiung, although a traditionally deep green stronghold for the DPP, shocked the country in 2018, with the election of Han Kuo-yu over Chen Chi-mai, by a surprising margin of 53% of the vote to Chen’s 44%. Before Han’s victory, the DPP had controlled Kaohsiung City Hall since 1998.

However, Han’s poor performance over the following year and his disastrous bid for the presidency in 2020 ultimately led to a recall vote in July of that year. Almost 940,000 of Kaohsiung’s residents, over 40% of the electorate, called for the removal of the KMT’s Han in the recall vote.

A special by-election was held in August of 2020, in which Chen reclaimed City Hall for the DPP. In that election, Chen received 671,804 votes, 70% of the total, over the KMT’s candidate Li Mei-jhen (李眉蓁), who received 25% with 248,478 votes.

Going into the 2022 election, the DPP felt confident that Chen as an incumbent would win re-election. However, Ko’s vote share makes it clear that the KMT has recovered a significant amount of support across the city in the two years since the 2020 by-election.