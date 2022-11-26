Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Hou Yu-ih triumphs in New Taipei City mayoral race to win re-election

The police officer-turned politician is one of Taiwan's most popular mayors

  157
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/26 20:56
New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih. 

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) defeated his Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) opponent, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), to win re-election in Taiwan's municipal elections, held on Nov. 26.

The former police officer-turned politician has been rated as the most popular mayor among Taiwan's six biggest municipalities. Hou held a strong lead in polls prior to Saturday's election.

Hou has often been named in the media as a presidential hopeful for the Kuomintang (KMT). As his second term as mayor will last until Dec. 2026, some question whether he will finish his term or turn his attention to the presidential elections, which will be held in January 2024.

At the time of publication, with an incumbency advantage, the KMT was certain to retain control of New Taipei City and Taichung City governments. The party's two mayoral candidates for Taipei City and Taoyuan City had also both declared victory earlier in the evening.

The KMT's victories on Saturday will leave the ruling DPP in control of local governments in only two out of Taiwan's six special municipalities.
local elections
New Taipei City
Hou Yu-ih

RELATED ARTICLES

Voting for Taiwan's 9-in-1 local elections, constitutional referendum begins
Voting for Taiwan's 9-in-1 local elections, constitutional referendum begins
2022/11/26 10:42
COVID quarantine to prevent 65,000 Taiwanese from voting in local elections
COVID quarantine to prevent 65,000 Taiwanese from voting in local elections
2022/11/25 17:09
COVID-19 death rate in Taiwan trending toward flu-like status: Professor
COVID-19 death rate in Taiwan trending toward flu-like status: Professor
2022/11/23 17:13
Taipei City Council candidate assaulted while canvassing for votes
Taipei City Council candidate assaulted while canvassing for votes
2022/11/23 11:55
Taiwan expert says COVID cases can go out and vote in hazmat suits
Taiwan expert says COVID cases can go out and vote in hazmat suits
2022/11/21 17:39