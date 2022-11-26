Hou Yu-ih triumphs in New Taipei City mayoral race to win re-election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) defeated his Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) opponent, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), to win re-election in Taiwan's municipal elections, held on Nov. 26.

The former police officer-turned politician has been rated as the most popular mayor among Taiwan's six biggest municipalities. Hou held a strong lead in polls prior to Saturday's election.

Hou has often been named in the media as a presidential hopeful for the Kuomintang (KMT). As his second term as mayor will last until Dec. 2026, some question whether he will finish his term or turn his attention to the presidential elections, which will be held in January 2024.

At the time of publication, with an incumbency advantage, the KMT was certain to retain control of New Taipei City and Taichung City governments. The party's two mayoral candidates for Taipei City and Taoyuan City had also both declared victory earlier in the evening.

The KMT's victories on Saturday will leave the ruling DPP in control of local governments in only two out of Taiwan's six special municipalities.