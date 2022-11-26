Eric Chu wears KMT jacket during Taiwan elections, sparks controversy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After wearing a Kuomintang (KMT) jacket to vote at a polling station during Saturday’s (Nov. 26) elections and referendum, KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) has been accused of breaking the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act.

While accompanying Taoyuan mayoral candidate Simon Chang (張善政) to vote and voting himself on Saturday morning, Chu was spotted wearing a jacket bearing the letters “KMT.” He has since been reported for violating election regulations, according to Mirror Media.

In response, the Taoyuan County Election Commission said the case will be investigated by its supervisory team. KMT Deputy Spokesperson Yang Chih-yu (楊智伃) was quoted as saying, “For the things that need extra caution, we will be extra careful about them in the future.”

According to Article 65 of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act, voters that “wear or mark the flags, badges, articles, or clothing of political parties, political groups, (or) candidates” shall be ordered to leave polling stations. Additionally, Article 56 forbids any campaign or electioneering activities on election days, and those who break the law are subject to fines ranging from NT$500,000 (US$16,158) to NT$5 million.

In consideration of the public’s need to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Election Committee had warned voters against sporting candidates’ numbers, names, or images prior to the election.