KMT's Wang Chung-ming declares victory in Taiwan's Lienchiang County

Wang ran against rival in his party and DPP candidate in Lienchiang County, near China's coast

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/26 18:22
Wang Chung-ming (Wang's FB photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Deputy Commissioner of Lienchiang County, Wang Chung-ming (王忠銘) of the Kuomintang (KMT), won the race for county commissioner in Taiwan's least populated municipality on Saturday (Nov. 25).

Wang, 64, announced his victory after learning that he had garnered over 3,838 votes, the threshold to win, as opposed to his rivals Tsao Er-yuan (曹爾元), who was also nominated by the KMT to run, and Lii Wen (李問) representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lienchiang County is the smallest municipality in the country by population, with just over 13,000 residents and 11,810 eligible voters.

Wang, and his rival Tsao of the same political party, both served as civil servants in the county. Wang has served for over 10 years and garnered strong local support ahead of the election.

This year's race was the first time the DPP nominated a candidate to run for the seat, which has long been ruled by the KMT since it first held direct elections in 1993.

Lienchiang County is close to the east coast of China.
local elections

