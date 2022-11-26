Alexa
2 deaths reported during Taiwan's local elections

Elderly woman collapses after casting ballots, man faints on way to polling station

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/26 16:12
File photo of a medic pushing a stretcher onto an ambulance. (Pexels, Pavel Danilyuk photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two deaths during nine-in-one local election voting have been reported as the voting process neared its end on Saturday (Nov. 26).

UDN reported that in Taichung, an elderly woman around the age of 90 surnamed Chang (張) collapsed at the polling station after casting her vote. While her family administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), she was not breathing and was without a heartbeat when first responders arrived.

In the ambulance, medics attempted defibrillation twice, and after arriving at the Feng-Yuan Hospital Ministry of Health and Welfare at 12:09 p.m., medical staff administered four more defibrillations as well as more CPR. After half an hour, the hospital declared Chang’s death.

According to UDN, Chang had chronic illnesses and high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, in New Taipei City, a man surnamed Chen (陳) who was in his 60s fainted while walking to the polling station in the morning. The local fire department sent an ambulance after receiving a report from pedestrians.

Though Chen received CPR and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, he passed away in the afternoon. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, though authorities believe it was due to health issues, as he showed no sign of injury or trauma.
