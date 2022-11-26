Biggest Taiwan receipt lottery winners reported at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, with two in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Winning numbers for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced on Friday (Nov. 25), with the largest jackpot of NT$10 million (US$334,000) recorded at two 7-Eleven stores, one FamilyMart store, and one Hi-Life store.

Uni-President Enterprise, which owns 7-Eleven, the country's largest convenience store chain, announced the same day that there were two receipts whose numbers match the Special Prize. Among them, one was recorded at a store in Ganshan District, Kaohsiung City, and the other at a store in Beitun District, Taichung City.

The shopper in Kaohsiung spent NT$48 on beverages and the shopper in Taichung purchased beverages, bread, and a shopping bag for NT$241.

7-Eleven also reported two winners for the bimonthly lottery's Grand Prize, including a receipt of NT$10 for a handling charge at a store in Dali District, Taichung City, and a receipt of NT$49 for beverages at a store in Hukou Township, Hsinchu County.

FamilyMart reported a Special Prize winner and two Grand Prize winners for the receipt lottery. A shopper spending NT$154 on four ready-to-eat products at a store in Gushan District, Kaohsiung, is the winner of the top prize. Two Grand Prize winners were recorded at FamilyMart's locations in Yunghe District, New Taipei City, and in North District, Tainan City.

Hi-Life also reported a Special Prize winner, who spent NT$125 on a pack of cigarettes at a store in Guanyin District, Taoyuan City.

PX Mart, the country's largest supermarket chain, reported a Grand Prize winner, who spent NT$48 on a pack of PE plastic bags at its location next to MRT Xindian Station.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery is 11174120. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 59276913.

