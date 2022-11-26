Alexa
Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2

By MAX MILLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/26 14:19
Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NH...
San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc, left celebrates with Erik Karlsson (65) and Jaycob Megna, center, after scoring a goal against the Los Angele...
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer gives up a goal to Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault during the first period of an NHL hockey game Frid...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a goal attempt by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the first period of an N...
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer looks back as the puck goes into the net for a goal by Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson during th...
San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) scores a goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the second period of an ...
San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) vies for the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) during the second period of an NHL...

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.

Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove-side.

Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari's goal early in the third.

INJURY UPDATE

Reimer returned to the lineup after a one-game absence.

Sharks defenseman Radim Simek was activated off IR and played his first game since Nov. 13.

UP NEXT:

Kings: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports