Taiwan adds 13,218 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 13,218 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Nov. 26), a drop of 19.95% from the previous Saturday, as well as 29 deaths and 51 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

As the number of local infections has been declining steadily, the CECC has said it was likely to announce the end of compulsory outdoor mask wearing in early December. An exception was likely to be made however for mass events such as the popular New Year countdowns and fireworks.

Saturday's new local cases included 5,975 males and 7,227 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,186, followed by Taichung City with 1,758 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 1,674. Taoyuan, Tainan, and Taipei each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 29 newly reported deaths were 17 male and 12 female local cases aged between 50 and 99, with 28 suffering from chronic diseases and 20 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 30 and Nov. 23, and passed away between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23.

The 51 new imported cases included 20 males and 31 females, aged between 10 and 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 27 and Nov. 25.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 8,254,423 COVID cases, including 8,216,866 domestic cases and 37,503 imported ones. The 14,210 fatalities include 14,193 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,813 deaths, Taipei City 1,567, Taichung City 1,489, Kaohsiung City 1,391, Taoyuan City 1,054, and Tainan City 1,047.