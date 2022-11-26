Decent voting weather, mostly sunny early next week in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Calm conditions and largely dry and decent weather is on the menu for next week, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As for voting weather on Saturday (Nov. 26), during the nine-in-one elections and referendum, there are temperatures of about 20-24 degrees Celsius in the north, with a warmer 26-27 C in central Taiwan, and a balmy 28-31 C in the south. With only occasional showers, the weather won’t stop a good turnout.

Moving on, seasonal northeasterly winds are weakening and that means less rain, which has been prevalent in northern Taiwan over the past week. From Saturday onward sunny skies are predicted, though with sporadic showers.

There may also be significant differences between night and daytime temperatures. For example, in central Taiwan, the barometer could fall to 20 C when the sun goes down.

On Sunday (Nov. 27) it will be generally warmer everywhere, with highs of up to 31 C. This good weather is expected to continue until Tuesday at least.

However, Wednesday (Nov. 30) could see a big change as a strong northeast monsoon weather system affects the nation. This will bring cold air and lows of 20 C.