Jerami Grant scores 44, Blazers beat Knicks 132-129 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.

Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Julius Randle had 23 for the Knicks.