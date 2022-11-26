Alexa
Jerami Grant scores 44, Blazers beat Knicks 132-129 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/11/26 11:38
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) drives against New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Frid...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) drives to the basket past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein during the first half of an NBA basket...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride during the first half of an NBA basketball game Frida...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the first half of an NBA ba...

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.

Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Julius Randle had 23 for the Knicks.