Neuromonitoring Devices Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Applications and SWOT Survey by 2030

The global neuromonitoring devices market size was US$ 5.6 billion in 2021. The global neuromonitoring devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 10.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Neuromonitoring is the term for monitoring the neurophysiological activities of the central and peripheral nerve systems while undergoing surgery. Neuromonitoring devices are medical tools that can record information about a patient’s brain’s electrical impulse rate, blood flow, and oxygen saturation and then instantaneously show the results. These tools are frequently utilized in healthcare facilities, including clinics and hospitals. Numerous varieties of neuromonitoring devices, such as doppler ultrasound, computed tomography (CT scan), and magnetic resonance imaging, are available on the market (MRI).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing cases of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinsons disease, and Alzheimers disease in all aged individuals, specifically in the geriatric population drive the global market.

The increasing incidence rates of neurological diseases, a rising number of brain injuries, and the current development of brain tracking in clinical studies boost the global market growth.

The increasing demand for non-invasive and non-destructive gadgets, developing clinical uses of neuromonitoring devices, and the growing healthcare market in emerging economies are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The increased cost of neuromonitoring devices and the limited availability of skilled technicians & personnel may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the market for neuromonitoring equipment since fewer patients were admitted to hospitals and made hospital visits, and there was less of a need for these devices. In addition, the disease’s high transmission rate and serious complications delayed several neurosurgeries. Thus, this decreased the need for the neuromonitoring device.

Regional Analysis

North America acquired a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing demand for advanced healthcare structures among patients. In addition, major market participants have concentrated on launching new products to cater to the growing need for neuromonitoring devices amid increasing cases of neurological disorders such as epilepsy. Thus, these factors drive the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. As a result of the presence of a number of local players, the increasing geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries in the approaching years. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global neuromonitoring devices market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Medtronic Plc

GE Healthcare

Nuvasive, Inc.

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Intranerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC

RIMED Ltd.

SpecialtyCare

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global neuromonitoring devices market segmentation focuses on Product and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring

Cerebral Oximeter

Near Infrared Spectroscopy

Speckle Imaging

Doppler Ultrasound

EEG

Fetal/Neonatal Neuro-Monitoring Devices

Micro Ultrasound

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

