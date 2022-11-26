Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

By JOHN DENTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/26 10:49
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday...
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, right, yells at official Ben Taylor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magi...
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives around Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday...
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Frida...
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers, left,talks with Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, right, during the first half of an NBA baske...
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Fri...
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday, Nov. 2...

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday...

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, right, yells at official Ben Taylor during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magi...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives around Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Frida...

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers, left,talks with Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, right, during the first half of an NBA baske...

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Fri...

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday, Nov. 2...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night.

Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers' ninth straight win against the Magic.

Despite playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia shook off a slow start and outscored Orlando 30-20 in the game-changing third quarter. The 76ers made 11 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers in the third.

Orlando closed to 96-91 and 103-98 late in the fourth, but the Sixers stayed in control with clutch play down the stretch.