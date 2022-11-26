Pitt wins third straight, beats William & Mary 80-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to an 80-64 victory over William & Mary on Friday night for its third straight win.

It was Hinson's second double-double this season. John Hugley IV and Jamarius Burton added 16 points apiece for Pitt (3-3). Nike Sibande had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Trailing by four at the break, Pitt tied the game three minutes into the second and then pulled away on a 22-7 run for a 64-50 lead with 12:04 remaining. Four Panthers each hit a 3 during the stretch. Pitt had its largest lead, 77-56 with 4:37 to play.

Ben Wight had 24 points and 11 rebounds for William & Mary (3-3). Anders Nelson added 12 points.

Wight scored 13 points and Nelson had eight with a pair of 3s as William & Mary built a 37-33 halftime lead. The Tribe shot 46% (16 of 35) in the first half but cooled off in the second, shooting 36% and missing 8 of 9 from 3-point range while also committing eight turnovers.

The Panthers have won five straight in the series and are 9-5 overall.

Pitt next hits the road starting with Northwestern on Monday followed by North Carolina State and Vanderbilt.

