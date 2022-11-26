Alexa
Vote buying by China suspected in Taiwan's midterm elections

Investigators question a number of individuals for disbursing illegal political donations

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/11/26 10:57
Candidates in the nine-in-one election campaign in New Taipei City's Shenkeng District on Nov. 29. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese head to the polls Saturday (Nov. 26), Bureau of Investigation officers are looking at vote-buying allegations funded by China, according to a story carried by Bloomberg.

It said officers recently detained three people who are suspected of breaking the Anti-Infiltration Act. This is intended to prevent “foreign hostile forces” from meddling in elections and receiving illegal political donations.

Previously, in a raid on Nov. 11, investigators reportedly searched four houses or offices belonging to a man surnamed Pan (潘) and six others. They were quizzed about “suspicious funds” used to buy votes for candidates, according to a previous CNA story.

The individuals were initially released on bail and prevented from leaving the country. It was alleged that evidence was found proving Pan funneled Chinese funds to candidates for campaigning purposes.

Taiwanese are voting Saturday in the midterms, or "9-in-1 local elections,” in addition to taking part in a referendum on a constitutional amendment to lower the legal voting age to 18.
9 in one elections
voting
Taiwan
Bureau of Investigation
China vote buying

