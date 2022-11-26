Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 19-25, 2022

By Associated Press
2022/11/26 07:51
Portugal fans cheer prior to the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022...
An Iranian woman, name not given, breaks into tears after a member of security seized her flag reading "Woman Life Freedom" before the start of the Wo...
Ecuador's Felix Torres, center, duels for the ball with Qatar's Abdulaziz Hatem, right, during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and E...
A woman wearing a face mask stands near a mural depicting a dragon in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The latest wave of outbreaks is prompting maj...
A plane flies over the Crescent Tower Lusail during sunrise in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Spectators gather to attend the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis ...
Britain's King Charles III talks with artist David Hockney during a luncheon for Members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursda...
A view of Ter river running dry toward a reservoir near Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ocean Rebellion demonstrators protest outside the International Maritime Organization against the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry, in Lon...
A young couple walk at the city center which lost electrical power after yesterday's Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. ...
Relatives, friends, and comrades mourn next to the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Sergii Myronov, killed fighting Russian troops in Donetsk region, du...
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A devotee lights an oil lamp during the Bala Chaturdashi festival at the Pashupatinath Hindu temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Ph...
Damaged shops are seen in Duzce, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwest Turkey early Wednesday, ca...
The sun sets as an Iraqi fishermen heads out on his boat in the Chibayish marshes of southern Iraq, in Dhi Qar, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Pho...
Australia's players celebrate with the trophy after winning during the Rugby League World Cup final match between Australia and Samoa at the Old Traff...

Nov. 19-25, 2022

From the excitement and passion of cheering fans of global soccer teams to Iranian women protesting over Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died while in police custody in Iran, demonstrating in the stadium at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar; to damaged shops in Duzce, Turkey, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit; to the continuing devastation of the Russia-Ukraine war, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

