Canada takes 2 medals in monobob, Humphries 3rd for US

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada took the top two spots in the first women’s monobob World Cup race of the season Friday, while Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. won the bronze.

Bianca Ribi finished her two runs in 1 minute, 50.89 seconds for her first win on the top women’s circuit. She was 0.27 seconds faster than fellow Canadian slider Cynthia Appiah, and Humphries had the fastest time in the second heat to finish third, 0.29 seconds off the pace.

First-run leader Laura Nolte of Germany crashed in her second run and finished seventh.

The U.S. had three of the nine sleds in the very light season-opening field. Nicole Vogt was sixth and Riley Compton was eighth.

The opening two-man of the season was to be held later Friday night, followed Saturday by women’s bobsled and the four-man race.

