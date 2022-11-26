Alexa
Davis Cup: Australia-Croatia semifinal goes to doubles

By Associated Press
2022/11/26 03:10
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during the first semi-final Davis Cup tennis match between Australia and Croatia ...
Australia's Alex de Minaur returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the first semi-final Davis Cup tennis match between Australia and Croatia ...
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during the first semi-final Davis Cup tennis match between Australia and Croatia ...

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia and Croatia will play doubles to decide their Davis Cup semifinal after they split the two singles on Friday.

Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell will face Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to determine who reaches Sunday’s final.

Borna Coric put Croatia ahead by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3 in the first rubber. Alex de Miñuar leveled after defeating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2.

Australia is seeking its first final since 2003, when it won its 28th and last title. Only the United States has more with 32.

Two-time winner Croatia finished runner-up last year after losing to Russia, which was suspended from competition this season due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Canada will face Italy on Saturday in the other semifinal.

