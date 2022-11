Friday At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club Montevideo, Uruguay Purse: $115,000 Surface: Red clay MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Friday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Ipek Oz, Turkiye, def. Darya Astakhova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Eva Vedder (3), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.